Overview

Dr. Keri Herzog, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Herzog works at Digestive Disease Associates in Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.