Dr. Keri Holloway, MD

Female Adolescent Medicine
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keri Holloway, MD is a Female Adolescent Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Holloway works at Peachtree Womens Clinic Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Canton, GA and Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peachtree Womens Clinic Atlanta
    5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 844-4421
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Peachtree Womens Clinic Alpharetta
    3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 201, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 264-8598
  3. 3
    Peachtree Womens Clinic Canton
    460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 360, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 264-8596
    Monday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
  4. 4
    Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth
    1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 264-8597
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urine Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Test
Syphilis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Test
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holloway?

    Sep 29, 2022
    aetna
    Keerthi K. — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keri Holloway, MD
    About Dr. Keri Holloway, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Adolescent Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609216597
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Acog
    Residency
    • Methodist Hosp Brooklyn
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Transylvania University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keri Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

