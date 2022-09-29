Dr. Keri Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keri Holloway, MD is a Female Adolescent Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Holloway works at
Locations
Peachtree Womens Clinic Atlanta5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 844-4421Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Peachtree Womens Clinic Alpharetta3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 201, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 264-8598
Peachtree Womens Clinic Canton460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 360, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 264-8596Monday8:30am - 1:30pmTuesday8:30am - 1:30pmWednesday8:30am - 1:30pmThursday8:30am - 1:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 264-8597Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Keri Holloway, MD
- Female Adolescent Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Acog
- Methodist Hosp Brooklyn
- New York Presbyterian Hosp
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Transylvania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holloway accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holloway using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.