Dr. Semertzides has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keriake Semertzides, MD
Overview of Dr. Keriake Semertzides, MD
Dr. Keriake Semertzides, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Semertzides' Office Locations
- 1 9 Village Grn, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 227-6665
-
2
Brookhaven Physician Services P. C.100 Hospital Rd Ste 203, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-6900Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Semertzides?
I hate going to Dr. office until I went to Dr. Semertzides .I am 64 years of age been to many doctors in my life this was by far the best experience ever start to finish can’t recommend highly enough.
About Dr. Keriake Semertzides, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992064513
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semertzides accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semertzides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Semertzides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semertzides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semertzides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semertzides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.