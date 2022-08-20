Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keriann Gray, MD
Overview of Dr. Keriann Gray, MD
Dr. Keriann Gray, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
St. Peters Medical Oncology Hematology317 S Manning Blvd Ste 220, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-6418
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gray is the most AMAZING doctor that I have ever met. She is not only thorough, she takes her time and explains EVERYTHING to you, she is kind, compassionate, and caring about the journey you are traveling. In my opinion I don't believe there is anyone better than Dr. Gray!!!
About Dr. Keriann Gray, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1023215670
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.