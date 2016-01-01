See All Podiatrists in Albany, GA
Dr. Kermit Ary Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Albany, GA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kermit Ary Jr, DPM

Dr. Kermit Ary Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albany, GA. 

Dr. Ary Jr works at Albany Podiatry Associates in Albany, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ary Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Surgery Center Llp
    531 7th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 883-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kermit Ary Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811980014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ary Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ary Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ary Jr works at Albany Podiatry Associates in Albany, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ary Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ary Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ary Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ary Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ary Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

