Dr. Kermit Fox III, MD
Overview of Dr. Kermit Fox III, MD
Dr. Kermit Fox III, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Fox III works at
Dr. Fox III's Office Locations
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-7800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Reflections Breast Health Center2603 W Market St Ste 200, Akron, OH 44313 Directions (330) 677-3628
- 3 265 W Main St, Kent, OH 44240 Directions (330) 677-3628
Glanville & Hussing O.d. Inc.307 W Main St, Kent, OH 44240 Directions (330) 677-3628
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had him look at my shoulder and he has helped me get the pain under control. Listens to the patient,takes his time.
About Dr. Kermit Fox III, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1376750612
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Fox III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox III accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox III has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Adhesive Capsulitis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox III.
