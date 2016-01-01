Dr. Rust III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kermit Rust III, MD
Overview of Dr. Kermit Rust III, MD
Dr. Kermit Rust III, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Rust III's Office Locations
Wichita Radiolical Group9300 E 29th St N Ste 206, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 558-8660
Wesley Healthcare Center550 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 685-1367
Wichita Radiological Group Prof Assoc.551 N Hillside St Ste 320, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 685-1367
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Kermit Rust III, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1194036574
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
