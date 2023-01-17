See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westchester, IL
Dr. Kern Singh, MD

Dr. Kern Singh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (330)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kern Singh, MD

Dr. Kern Singh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prairie Medical Center of Westchester
    2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111
  2. 2
    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 432-2302
  3. 3
    Mor Physician Network
    9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 632-6637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 330 ratings
    Patient Ratings (330)
    5 Star
    (255)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (64)
    Jan 17, 2023
    I had consulted with Dr. Singh and his staff after experiencing a terrible cervical fusion from another doctor 4 years ago. The level above my fusion had herniated and was told by my first doctor that I required another fusion after only 4 years. Dr. Singh and his staff worked diligently to review my situation and recommended cervical disc replacement as opposed to another fusion. Surgery was scheduled within my requested timeframe. I could not be more pleased with the results! My neck is the best it felt since my auto accident. It never felt this good after the first fusion surgery! I am incredibly thankful for Dr. Singh giving my life back. I can finally sleep and get through my day without being incredibly uncomfortable. He will be fixing any future issues I have without a doubt!
    — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kern Singh, MD
    About Dr. Kern Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497734289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kern Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    330 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

