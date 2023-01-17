Overview of Dr. Kern Singh, MD

Dr. Kern Singh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.