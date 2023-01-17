Dr. Kern Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kern Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Kern Singh, MD
Dr. Kern Singh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Prairie Medical Center of Westchester2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 361-2111
-
2
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2302
-
3
Mor Physician Network9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I had consulted with Dr. Singh and his staff after experiencing a terrible cervical fusion from another doctor 4 years ago. The level above my fusion had herniated and was told by my first doctor that I required another fusion after only 4 years. Dr. Singh and his staff worked diligently to review my situation and recommended cervical disc replacement as opposed to another fusion. Surgery was scheduled within my requested timeframe. I could not be more pleased with the results! My neck is the best it felt since my auto accident. It never felt this good after the first fusion surgery! I am incredibly thankful for Dr. Singh giving my life back. I can finally sleep and get through my day without being incredibly uncomfortable. He will be fixing any future issues I have without a doubt!
About Dr. Kern Singh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497734289
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Rush University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
330 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.