Overview of Dr. Kerri Batra, MD

Dr. Kerri Batra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Batra works at Tri-County Medical Associates in Milford, MA with other offices in Mendon, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.