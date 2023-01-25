Dr. Kerri Bewick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bewick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Bewick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerri Bewick, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Botsford Hospital28050 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (947) 521-8566
GI Medicine Associates28963 Little Mack Ave Ste 101, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 447-0700
Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe468 Cadieux Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 473-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely amazing! I had a gastro Dr. before, who was very indifferent about my health. I am SO glad that I found her! She listens to each and every concern, never makes you feel rushed, and is extremely thorough. That is VERY important to me. I am very lucky to have her as part of my health care team!
About Dr. Kerri Bewick, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912103755
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
