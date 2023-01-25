Overview

Dr. Kerri Bewick, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Bewick works at Botsford Hospital in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI and Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.