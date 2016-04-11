Dr. Kerri Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Daniels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kerri Daniels, MD
Dr. Kerri Daniels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Daniels' Office Locations
Department of Pediatrics1505 Delaware Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 461-1402
Martin County Health Department3441 SE Willoughby Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 403-5650
- 3 3235 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 Directions (772) 408-5063
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Daniels is a wonderful, loving and genuinely caring doctor. She takes her time talking to the children listening and making them comfortable, as well as the parents and answers all your questions. The staff are friendly and the office is very clean and comfortable. Dr Daniels and her staff go over and beyond for their patients and their families.
About Dr. Kerri Daniels, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1134348469
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Pediatrics
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.