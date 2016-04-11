See All Pediatricians in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Kerri Daniels, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kerri Daniels, MD

Dr. Kerri Daniels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Daniels works at Florida Community Health Center in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Daniels' Office Locations

    Department of Pediatrics
    1505 Delaware Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 461-1402
    Martin County Health Department
    3441 SE Willoughby Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 403-5650
    3235 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 408-5063

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kerri Daniels, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1134348469
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Pediatrics
