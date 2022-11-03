Dr. Kerri Osterhaus-Houle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterhaus-Houle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Osterhaus-Houle, MD
Overview of Dr. Kerri Osterhaus-Houle, MD
Dr. Kerri Osterhaus-Houle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Osterhaus-Houle's Office Locations
Physicians for Women's Health LLC328 Shrewsbury St Ste 100, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 755-4861
- 2 118 Main St Ste 1, Sturbridge, MA 01566 Directions (508) 755-4861
Marlborough Office340 Maple St Ste 125, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 485-1056
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Osterhaus - Houle was kind, compassionate and open with all concerns.
About Dr. Kerri Osterhaus-Houle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174574008
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
