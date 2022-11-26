See All General Surgeons in Denton, TX
Dr. Kerri Perry, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (82)
Map Pin Small Denton, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kerri Perry, MD

Dr. Kerri Perry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Perry works at Denton in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denton
    2600 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 243-9759
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kerri Perry, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174592430
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tex Tech U Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerri Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

