Dr. Kerri Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kerri Perry, MD
Dr. Kerri Perry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
Denton2600 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 243-9759Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perry was great! She is kind, compassionate and friendly! She put me at ease!
About Dr. Kerri Perry, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174592430
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U Hlth Scis Ctr
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods.