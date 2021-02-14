See All General Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Kerri Simo, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kerri Simo, MD

Dr. Kerri Simo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Simo works at ProMedica Physicians Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic and Endocrine Surgery in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes
Dr. Simo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeons of Toledo
    2121 Hughes Dr Ste 710, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-5668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Liver Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kerri Simo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700096088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hepatobiliary and Pancreas Surgery, Carolinas Medical Center|Liver and Kidney Transplant Surgery - University of North Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerri Simo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simo works at ProMedica Physicians Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic and Endocrine Surgery in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Simo’s profile.

    Dr. Simo has seen patients for Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Simo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

