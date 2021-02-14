Dr. Kerri Simo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Simo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kerri Simo, MD
Dr. Kerri Simo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Simo's Office Locations
Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeons of Toledo2121 Hughes Dr Ste 710, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 824-5668
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simo is the only person Dr. out of any and all I even trust and she operated on me twice. I hope I don't need her again but if I do no hesitation. She puts her patients FIRST and her demeanor is above all Drs. in Promedica. The entire staff is A+++++
About Dr. Kerri Simo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hepatobiliary and Pancreas Surgery, Carolinas Medical Center|Liver and Kidney Transplant Surgery - University of North Carolina
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simo has seen patients for Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Simo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.