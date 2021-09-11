Dr. Kerri Truelock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truelock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Truelock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kerri Truelock, MD
Dr. Kerri Truelock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Truelock's Office Locations
Genesis Gynecology PA176 Fairway Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-0805
Lori I Gagnon MD PA260 Cully Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truelock?
i was 62, now 74; have never forgotten how she put me at ease when i was mildly terrified. she is just darling. I am not comfortable around women doctors at all and she was just wonderful. haven't seen her since that time as there has been no reason but i know she is just wonderful to this day. staff was so nice. that also means so much.
About Dr. Kerri Truelock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750344883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truelock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truelock accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truelock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truelock has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truelock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truelock speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Truelock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truelock.
