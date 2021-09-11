Overview of Dr. Kerri Truelock, MD

Dr. Kerri Truelock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Truelock works at GENESIS GYNECOLOGY in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.