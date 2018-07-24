See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Kerri Wiltchik, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (17)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kerri Wiltchik, MD

Dr. Kerri Wiltchik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Fvhc/Chicago Med School.

Dr. Wiltchik works at Gynecology Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiltchik's Office Locations

    Gynecology Health Center
    220 S Palisade Dr Ste 201, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Mass Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 24, 2018
    Caring, competent, professional. She is a great doctor. She will sit down and just listen. a rarity today
    HilaryL in Santa maria, CA — Jul 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Kerri Wiltchik, MD
    About Dr. Kerri Wiltchik, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043203730
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Usa Las
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Fvhc/Chicago Med School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kenyon College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wiltchik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiltchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiltchik works at Gynecology Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wiltchik’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiltchik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiltchik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiltchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiltchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

