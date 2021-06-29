Overview of Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD

Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Adams works at Legacy Medical Group-Urogynecology in Portland, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR and Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.