Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD
Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
1
Legacy Medical Group-Urogynecology2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 304, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-5787
2
Legacy Medical Group-Urogynecology19875 SW 65th Ave Ste 250, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 413-5787Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Legacy Medical Group-Urogynecology2121 NE 139th St Ste 430, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kerri helped me with my prolapse. She is kind and gentle. Her nurse and staff are also wonderful
About Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225103831
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
