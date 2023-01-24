Dr. Kerrie Bossard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bossard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerrie Bossard, MD
Overview
Dr. Kerrie Bossard, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with Creighton University|Creighton University Medical Center
Locations
Alaska Colorectal Surgery2751 Debarr Rd Ste 280, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 222-1401
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring doctor. I always feel like I’m in good hands. Staff is awesome. Great doctor all around.
About Dr. Kerrie Bossard, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University|Creighton University Medical Center
- ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
