Dr. Kerrie Posey, MD
Dr. Kerrie Posey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Posey's Office Locations
- 1 9106 N Meridian St Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 341-4590
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Posey takes her time to see the WHOLE picture. She is very easy to talk to, respectful, knowledgeable, and VERY quick to respond to non urgent and urgent matters!
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Dr. Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.