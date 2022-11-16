Dr. Kerry-Ann McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry-Ann McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kerry-Ann McDonald, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute Breast Surgery | Baptist Health690 MEADOWS RD, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4437
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
If I could give her 10 stars I would. She is absolutely wonderful! She's smart, caring and compassionate. She takes time to speak to her clients and gets to know them personally. I've been her patient for the past two years and have grown to think of her as a friend. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kerry-Ann McDonald, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1164651055
Education & Certifications
- Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- General Surgery Residency, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Emory University
- General Surgery
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
