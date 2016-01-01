Overview of Dr. Kerry Disanto, MD

Dr. Kerry Disanto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Disanto works at Duly Health and Care in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.