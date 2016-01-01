Dr. Kerry Disanto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Disanto, MD
Overview of Dr. Kerry Disanto, MD
Dr. Kerry Disanto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Disanto's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care - Neurology908 N Elm St Ste 110, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 986-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kerry Disanto, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
