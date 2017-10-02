Dr. Kerry Givens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Givens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Givens, MD
Overview of Dr. Kerry Givens, MD
Dr. Kerry Givens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Givens' Office Locations
Campus Eye Center2108 Harrisburg Pike Ste 100, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3900
Campus Eye Center222 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 1800, Willow Street, PA 17584 Directions (717) 544-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I scratched my eye on a Sunday morning and the Urgent care doctor made a call to Dr. Givens to consult him regarding my condition. Dr. Givens did not hesitate to offer to see me that same day. I appreciate very much that he made a special trip to see me in his office on a Sunday afternoon. He diagnosed my condition and made the appropriate recommendations.
About Dr. Kerry Givens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1528063948
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lancaster Genl Hosp
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Bucknell University
Dr. Givens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Givens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Givens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Givens has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Givens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
579 patients have reviewed Dr. Givens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Givens.
