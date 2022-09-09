See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Aiken, SC
Dr. Kerry Hammond, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kerry Hammond, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Dr. Hammond works at Dr. Kerry Hammond in Aiken, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aiken Regional Medical Centers
    302 University Pkwy, Aiken, SC 29801 (803) 648-1171
    Colon Rectal Surgery Associates PC
    410 University Pkwy Ste 2100, Aiken, SC 29801 (803) 648-1171
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr, Charleston, SC 29425 (843) 876-4857

Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 09, 2022
    I am new to area. She has done a colonoscopy on me and another surgery thus far. She’s friendly, patient, knowledgeable and her staff is kind too. I’ve healed well and that’s behind me. Literally. lol
    Shelli Knapp — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Kerry Hammond, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English
    1710193222
    Education & Certifications

    Clinical Fellowship Colon and Rectal Surgery The Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    North Carolina State University
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
