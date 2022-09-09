Dr. Kerry Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Hammond, MD
Dr. Kerry Hammond, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers302 University Pkwy, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 648-1171
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates PC410 University Pkwy Ste 2100, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 648-1171
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 876-4857
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
I am new to area. She has done a colonoscopy on me and another surgery thus far. She’s friendly, patient, knowledgeable and her staff is kind too. I’ve healed well and that’s behind me. Literally. lol
About Dr. Kerry Hammond, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710193222
- Clinical Fellowship Colon and Rectal Surgery The Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- North Carolina State University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
