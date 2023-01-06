Dr. Kerry Holliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Holliman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kerry Holliman, MD
Dr. Kerry Holliman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Holliman's Office Locations
Fetal Testing Center12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 821-2540
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holliman did my amniocentesis and I barely had any discomfort. She is very knowledgeable and responsive. I was referred to her for some special care during my pregnancy and I had a great experience each time I saw her and her staff.
About Dr. Kerry Holliman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528080892
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
Dr. Holliman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holliman has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Holliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holliman.
