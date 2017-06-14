See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Kerry Kirkman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kerry Kirkman, MD

Dr. Kerry Kirkman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston

Dr. Kirkman works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirkman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 520, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Kerry Kirkman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033285028
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerry Kirkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirkman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirkman works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kirkman’s profile.

    Dr. Kirkman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.