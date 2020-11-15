See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. McMahon works at Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates At St Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cervical Incompetence Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McMahon?

    Nov 15, 2020
    A month after finding out I was pregnant I was diagnosed with leukemia. One can imagine how scary that diagnosis was especially with just finding out I was pregnant. I had hoped to work with a midwife but needed a maternal fetal medicine doctor due to the high risk nature of my pregnancy. I feel I was fortunate to have Dr. Kerry McMahon. Yes the office visit wait times were sometimes ridiculously long but I was always able to get in and see her if needed. Appointments were never rushed and she genuinely cared. Baby boy was born healthy, I never had any problems.
    Teisha — Nov 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McMahon to family and friends

    Dr. McMahon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McMahon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD.

    About Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1770700528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMahon has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.