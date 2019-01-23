Dr. Kerry Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kerry Miller, MD
Dr. Kerry Miller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Lehigh Valley Health Network Arthritis & Rheumatology3080 Hamilton Blvd Ste 300, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 776-5038
-
2
LVPG Rheumatology-Hausman Road798 Hausman Rd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 776-5038
-
3
Kleckner Audiology LLC3131 College Heights Blvd Ste 2600, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 776-5038Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Kerry Miller is one of the most genuinely concerned doctors towards his patients and is highly knowledgeable in his field. He is a kind and fine gentleman. He shows you the results of your tests and explains in detail about your condition and what has to be done to correct it. Dr. Miller is patient, taking ample time with his patients so that they feel that he cares about them as individuals. He is asset to the LVHN community .- Linda Elie Kutztown Pa
About Dr. Kerry Miller, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1639100589
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.