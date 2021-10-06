Dr. Kerry Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Neal, MD
Overview of Dr. Kerry Neal, MD
Dr. Kerry Neal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Dr. Neal's Office Locations
Comprehensive Womens1054 Texan Trl Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 424-3112Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Always amazing! Dr. Neal has been my ObGyn for almost 15 years and has delivered the last two 2 of my 5 babies. I haven’t had the easiest pregnancies and they have all been considered high risk, especially the last one. I have had a long list of issues and he has been there to thoroughly examine each and every one, even outside of his expertise. He has held my hand and let me cry on his shoulder. He is the most compassionate and understanding physician I have ever met. I am so thankful for him- as are many of my family and friends I have referred. I wished there were more providers like Dr. Neal.
About Dr. Kerry Neal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417073701
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Memphis
