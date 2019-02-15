Overview of Dr. Kerry Rifkin, MD

Dr. Kerry Rifkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Wayne State University Detroit MI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Rifkin works at Vascular Surgery Associates of North Florida in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Aortic Aneurysm and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.