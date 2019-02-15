Dr. Kerry Rifkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Rifkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kerry Rifkin, MD
Dr. Kerry Rifkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Wayne State University Detroit MI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Rifkin's Office Locations
Cardiology & Vascular Surgery Associates of North Florida, PA2140 Kingsley Ave Ste 14, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 431-7755
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have the utmost faith in his abilities as a vascular surgeon . His staff is top of the line. He saved my life in 2003 and I had an addtional carotid surgery in 2012. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kerry Rifkin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1730134644
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Detroit MI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rifkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rifkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifkin has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Aortic Aneurysm and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifkin.
