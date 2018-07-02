Dr. Kerry Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Smith, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kerry Smith, DPM
Dr. Kerry Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
O'malley Foot & Ankle PA1505 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 251-9880
Azalea Coast Podiatry & Foot Spa1604 Physicians Dr Ste 105, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 777-9054
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My aging mother has a unique foot situation due to an injury as a child. Dr Kerry Smith is incredibly patient and has always given excellent care to my mom. After trying three other podiatrists in town, I am thrilled we found Dr Smith. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kerry Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Health Alliance
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.