Dr. Kerry Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kerry Stone, MD
Dr. Kerry Stone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colmar, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Doylestown Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Stone's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates262 Bethlehem Pike Ste 100A, Colmar, PA 18915 Directions (215) 997-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Doylestown Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
WOMEN, please choose Dr Stone! One visit with her answered all of the questions I had in my mind. She listened, took a thorough history, was able to identify hEDS immediately and refer me to PT in a flash. She understands how women's health can be very different from men's health and recognizes this importance during consult. Empathetic and took my pain and complaints seriously, unlike so many other [male] specialists out there. She made me feel very comfortable, even during a bummer conversation.
About Dr. Kerry Stone, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003865353
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.