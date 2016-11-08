Overview of Dr. Kerry Swenson, MD

Dr. Kerry Swenson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincolnwood, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Swenson works at NorthShore Medical Group in Lincolnwood, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL, Mount Prospect, IL and Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.