Dr. Kerry Swenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kerry Swenson, MD
Dr. Kerry Swenson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincolnwood, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine.
Dr. Swenson works at
Dr. Swenson's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine6810 N McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood, IL 60712 Directions (847) 674-6900
-
2
NorthShore Medical Group9977 Woods Dr # 210, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8370
-
3
Northshore University Health System1329 N Wolf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 803-3040
-
4
NorthShore Medical Group1000 Central St Ste 640, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 663-8370
-
5
Internal Med Northshore Univ Healthsys9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 676-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swenson is very knowledgeable and friendly. She is warm but still very professional. I would recommend her to anyone in the future. She did a great job with my IUD removal and placement of a new one.
About Dr. Kerry Swenson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1518916337
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swenson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Swenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swenson.
