Overview of Dr. Kerry Temar, DPM

Dr. Kerry Temar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.



Dr. Temar works at Stacy C Osborne in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.