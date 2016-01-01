Overview of Dr. Kerry Van Voorhis, MD

Dr. Kerry Van Voorhis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Van Voorhis works at Novant Health Pediatrics Symphony Park in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.