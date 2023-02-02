Overview

Dr. Kerry Whitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clayton, NC. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Whitt works at RMG Gastroenterology of Clayton in Clayton, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC and Smithfield, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.