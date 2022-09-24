Dr. Andre Kersthine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kersthine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Kersthine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andre Kersthine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monroeville, PA.
Dr. Kersthine works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health2566 Haymaker Rd Ste 101, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-4474
-
2
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health1900 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 3, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 858-4474
-
3
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health4815 Liberty Ave # 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 858-4474
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kersthine?
I switched to Dr. Andre after not being properly cared for my another Provider . I can say for myself she was very informative and caring. She is very direct and honest with her answers to all of my questions. I have been seeing her for almost a year and my labs are improved, medication... overall health! Thank you Dr. Andre
About Dr. Andre Kersthine, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1710326293
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kersthine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kersthine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kersthine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kersthine works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kersthine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kersthine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kersthine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kersthine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.