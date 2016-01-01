Overview of Dr. Kerstin Uy, MD

Dr. Kerstin Uy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.