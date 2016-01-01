Dr. Kerstin Uy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerstin Uy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Uy's Office Locations
- 1 101 Bacon St # 106, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 722-3560
-
2
Cynthia A Berry30 Man Mar Dr Ste 7, Plainville, MA 02762 Directions (508) 699-9417
-
3
Pacs103 Bacon St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 722-3560Tuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 7:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Kerstin Uy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1922088020
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Uy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Uy speaks Portuguese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Uy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uy.
