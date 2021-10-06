Dr. Kert Sabbath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kert Sabbath, MD
Dr. Kert Sabbath, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Sabbath's Office Locations
Medical Oncology & Hematology1075 Chase Pkwy Ste B, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6311
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sabbath is one of the most compassionate doctors I have ever met. He treated my 87 year old mother with great respect and empathy. He is extraordinarily kind, caring and patient.
About Dr. Kert Sabbath, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1831121052
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sabbath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabbath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabbath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabbath has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabbath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbath.
