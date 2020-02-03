Overview

Dr. Kerwin Joel Lupisan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Lupisan works at Canton South Family Health in Canton, OH with other offices in Massillon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.