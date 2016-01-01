Overview of Dr. Keryn Dias, MD

Dr. Keryn Dias, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Dias works at Usmd Arlington South Obgyn in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.