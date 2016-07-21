Overview of Dr. Kesha Flantroy, MD

Dr. Kesha Flantroy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Flantroy works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.