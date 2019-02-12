Dr. Keshav Chander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keshav Chander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keshav Chander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesquite, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Mesquite Office1301 Bertha Howe Ave Ste 5, Mesquite, NV 89027 Directions (702) 473-5333
Smart Heart Care8970 W Tropicana Ave Ste 6, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 473-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chander saved my life. I came in for a routine stress test and because of Dr. Chander's care, dedication and attention, I was accelerated to immediate bypass surgery. He and his team are extremely professional, knowledgeable and caring. A great health care provider.
About Dr. Keshav Chander, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic
- Chicago Medical School
- Government Medical College
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
