Overview

Dr. Keshav Chander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesquite, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chander works at Smart Heart Care in Mesquite, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.