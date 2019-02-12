See All Cardiologists in Mesquite, NV
Dr. Keshav Chander, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keshav Chander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesquite, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Chander works at Smart Heart Care in Mesquite, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mesquite Office
    1301 Bertha Howe Ave Ste 5, Mesquite, NV 89027 (702) 473-5333
    Smart Heart Care
    8970 W Tropicana Ave Ste 6, Las Vegas, NV 89147 (702) 473-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Pulmonary Hypertension
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2019
    Dr Chander saved my life. I came in for a routine stress test and because of Dr. Chander's care, dedication and attention, I was accelerated to immediate bypass surgery. He and his team are extremely professional, knowledgeable and caring. A great health care provider.
    John G in Las Vgeas, NV — Feb 12, 2019
    About Dr. Keshav Chander, MD

    Cardiology
    37 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    1700816600
    Education & Certifications

    Ochsner Clinic
    Chicago Medical School
    Government Medical College
    Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keshav Chander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chander has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

