Dr. Keshav Narain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Narain's Office Locations
South Bay Retina455 Oconnor Dr Ste 310, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 538-1583
Dr. Keshav Narain MD9360 N Name Uno Ste 220, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 538-1584
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, good listener and great communicator. Explains the complexities of eye diseases and very passionate about his work. Friendly and professional staff.
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- George Washington University|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
