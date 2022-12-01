Dr. Keshav Panday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keshav Panday, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keshav Panday, MD
Dr. Keshav Panday, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Panday works at
Dr. Panday's Office Locations
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Edmond1701 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4978Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He listed to every word I said and at the end explained to me about my conditions. Great doctor
About Dr. Keshav Panday, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panday has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panday has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Panday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panday.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Panday can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.