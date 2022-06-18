Overview

Dr. Keshava Aithal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlborough, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Aithal works at Middlesex Cardiology Associates in Marlborough, CT with other offices in Old Saybrook, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.