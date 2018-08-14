Overview

Dr. Keshava Babu, MB BS is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Babu works at PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY SPECIALISTS PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Tampa, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.