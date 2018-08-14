Dr. Keshava Babu, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keshava Babu, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Keshava Babu, MB BS is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Babu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health First Primary Care LLC208 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 221-8131
-
2
Pediatric Cardiology Spec PLLC10441 Quality Dr Ste 305, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 684-4646
-
3
Ahmad M. Hamzah MD303 E Robertson St, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 221-8131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babu?
Dr Babu was very attentive and professional. Discussed everything while he performed testing on my son.
About Dr. Keshava Babu, MB BS
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1215040621
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babu works at
Dr. Babu has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babu speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.