Dr. Keshava Rajagopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keshava Rajagopal, MD
Dr. Keshava Rajagopal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Rajagopal works at
Dr. Rajagopal's Office Locations
Houston Heart - Northwest800 Peakwood Dr Ste 5D, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 899-4733
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Keshava Rajagopal, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1295993889
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
