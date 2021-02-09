Overview of Dr. Keshavpal Reddy, MD

Dr. Keshavpal Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Sovah Health Danville.



Dr. Reddy works at Triad Psychiatric Counselng Center in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Martinsville, VA and Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.