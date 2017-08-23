See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD

Neurotology
2.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD

Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Boyev works at USF Health in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boyev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usf Dept of Opthalmology
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 821-8012
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dept. of Neurology
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-0703
  3. 3
    USF Department of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery
    2 Tampa General Cir Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-4683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Endolymphatic Mastoid Shunt Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Inner Ear Repair Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 23, 2017
    Dr Boyev is excellent! He is very patient, and answered all of my questions in detail, at a level that I could easily understand. I trust him to provide the best guidance possible in treating my conditions, and I would confidently recommend him to any other patients.
    G Kendall in Tampa, FL — Aug 23, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD
    About Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730114380
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • University Of Md Med Sys
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

