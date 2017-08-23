Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD
Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Boyev works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boyev's Office Locations
-
1
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 821-8012Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Dept. of Neurology12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-0703
-
3
USF Department of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery2 Tampa General Cir Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-4683
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyev?
Dr Boyev is excellent! He is very patient, and answered all of my questions in detail, at a level that I could easily understand. I trust him to provide the best guidance possible in treating my conditions, and I would confidently recommend him to any other patients.
About Dr. Kestutis Boyev, MD
- Neurotology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730114380
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyev works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.