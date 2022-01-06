Dr. Badani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketan Badani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ketan Badani, MD
Dr. Ketan Badani, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Garnet Health Medical Center and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Badani works at
Dr. Badani's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badani?
Dr Badani and his team could not have been better! Great listener and at answering and explaining what to expect.
About Dr. Ketan Badani, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Male
- 1700084985
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital (Michigan)
- Henry Ford Hospital (Michigan)
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badani works at
Dr. Badani has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badani speaks Gujarati.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Badani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.